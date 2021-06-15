Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $795,501.58 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,940.48 or 0.99782091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00347273 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00830298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00427547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00063079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,801,674 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

