SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001249 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

