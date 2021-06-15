Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.