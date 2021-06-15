The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises 1.4% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.09% of The Ensign Group worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,704.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

