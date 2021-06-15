Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $42.45 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $42,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,788,000 after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. 1,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

