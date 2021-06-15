TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $47,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. 1,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

