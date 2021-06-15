Crown Advisors Management Inc. Trims Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NXRT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,643. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

