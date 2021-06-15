Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $4.15. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

