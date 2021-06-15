Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. 409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,933. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.31.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

