Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.46 million, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.41. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

