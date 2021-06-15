Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Argo Group International accounts for about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Argo Group International worth $44,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,820. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.