First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. 117,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,756. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

