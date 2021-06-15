First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 10,295 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 454,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

