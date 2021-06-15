42,280 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

