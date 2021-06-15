Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iStar (STAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iStar (NYSE: STAR):

6/11/2021 – iStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2021 – iStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – iStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2021 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company's mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) "

Shares of STAR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,737. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

