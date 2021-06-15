Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

