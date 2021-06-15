Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $141,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 572.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 115,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.