The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $372.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.