Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,926,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.52. 56,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,784. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.