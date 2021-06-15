Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.87. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 198,897 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,866 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

