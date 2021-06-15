L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.25

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.25 and last traded at $223.60, with a volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

