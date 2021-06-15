Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Rises By 120.8%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.64. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

