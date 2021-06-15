EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EDRY traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,391. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st.
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.
