EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EDRY traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,391. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

