Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $188.30

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.30 and last traded at $187.72, with a volume of 2082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.42.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

