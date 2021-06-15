Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.88. Approximately 337,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,547,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$840,786.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,416,000. Insiders have sold a total of 1,708,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,799 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

