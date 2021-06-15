Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.18

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.18 and last traded at C$36.14, with a volume of 18042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.94.

CU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The stock has a market cap of C$9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.93.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1435887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

