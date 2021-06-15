Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the May 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGBP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.02. 93,125,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,727,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company intends to develop small molecule NR2F6 that activates to immune cell for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.