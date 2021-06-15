Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 72,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

