Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $165.65

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.65.

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,803. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.