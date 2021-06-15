The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

