BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $1.26 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.00787487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00084921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.56 or 0.07866588 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,793,781 coins and its circulating supply is 778,763,049 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

