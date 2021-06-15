Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

