Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,810 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,175,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,077. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

