Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price at $100.06

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.