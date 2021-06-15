Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €46.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($55.24).

FPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FPE traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching €35.00 ($41.18). 12,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.