Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €46.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($55.24).

FPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching €35.00 ($41.18). 12,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.