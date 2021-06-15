nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00060031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00149350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00986076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,027.20 or 0.99816593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

