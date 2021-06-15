iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $140,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. 89,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,281,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.