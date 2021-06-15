Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $84.14

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 131,276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,097. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.65. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

