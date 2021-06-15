Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $17.31 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after buying an additional 2,315,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 923,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,625,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 9,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.