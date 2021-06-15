Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,605. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.