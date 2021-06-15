Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 37,146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $128,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

TGT stock opened at $233.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.23 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

