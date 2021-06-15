QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Cut by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of QCOM opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

