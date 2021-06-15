Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Boosted by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,885.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,147 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 126,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

