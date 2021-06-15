B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 4,810 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.13. 57,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

