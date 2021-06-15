Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 273.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 176,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

ES traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

