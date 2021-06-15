B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,682. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

