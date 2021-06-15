Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,267,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

