Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $146.04. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.