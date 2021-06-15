EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 635 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

