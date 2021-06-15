Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Restaurant Brands International worth $54,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,546 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

